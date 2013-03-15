MUMBAI, March 15 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Friday to hit contract lows, hit by sluggish demand
amid mounting supplies and as the government delayed a decision
on decontrol of the sugar industry.
* As of 0919 GMT, the key April sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.49 percent at 3,035 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,032
rupees earlier.
* "Bulk consumers are not making big purchases. They know
supplies are ample and pressure is on mills to generate
liquidity. They are keeping lower inventory," said Mukesh
Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million
tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30,
against local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar edged up 5 rupees to 3,134 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Decision on sugar decontrol has been awaited for a long
time. Any decision on freeing up sugar industry can support
prices," Kuvadia said.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* The government has been considering relaxing controls on
the sugar industry, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on March 4.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)