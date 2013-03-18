MUMBAI, March 18 Indian sugar futures extended last week's losses on Monday on sluggish demand and rising supplies, though hopes the government will decontrol the tightly controlled industry limited the downside.

* As of 0956 GMT, the key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.49 percent at 3,028 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are surpassing demand in local and overseas markets. Unless the government decontrol the sugar sector prices would remain under pressure," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* The government has been considering relaxing controls on the sugar industry, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on March 4.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30, against local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar edged down 2 rupees to 3,116 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)