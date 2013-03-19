MUMBAI, March 19 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Tuesday to hit their lowest level in 8-1/2 months on ample supplies and concerns that the decision to decontrol sugar industry may get delayed as an ally pulled out of India's ruling coalition.

* As of 0908 GMT, the key April sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.46 percent at 3,014 rupees ($55.60) per 100 kg, after falling to 3,013 rupees earlier, its lowest level since July 4, 2012.

* "Looking at what is happening in New Delhi, I don't think the government will decontrol sugar sector anytime soon," a Mumbai-based dealer said.

"The government has other urgent issues to address. It seems sugar decontrol is not on its agenda on priority."

* Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) pulled out of India's ruling coalition on Tuesday, jeopardising Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic reforms but posing no immediate threat to the minority government, which can survive with the support of other parties.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the decontrol on Monday, but it did not discuss the topic.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. But, so far this year, the demand is subdued.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30 versus local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar edged down 9 rupees to 3,104 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. ($1 = 54.2050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)