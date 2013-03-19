MUMBAI, March 19 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Tuesday to hit their lowest level in 8-1/2 months on
ample supplies and concerns that the decision to decontrol sugar
industry may get delayed as an ally pulled out of India's ruling
coalition.
* As of 0908 GMT, the key April sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.46 percent at 3,014 rupees ($55.60) per 100 kg, after falling
to 3,013 rupees earlier, its lowest level since July 4, 2012.
* "Looking at what is happening in New Delhi, I don't think
the government will decontrol sugar sector anytime soon," a
Mumbai-based dealer said.
"The government has other urgent issues to address. It seems
sugar decontrol is not on its agenda on priority."
* Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) pulled out of India's
ruling coalition on Tuesday, jeopardising Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's economic reforms but posing no immediate threat
to the minority government, which can survive with the support
of other parties.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the
decontrol on Monday, but it did not discuss the topic.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer. But, so far this year, the
demand is subdued.
* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million
tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30 versus
local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar edged down 9 rupees to 3,104 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
($1 = 54.2050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)