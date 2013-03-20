MUMBAI, March 20 Indian sugar futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday to their lowest level in 8-1/2 months as the government deferred a decision on freeing up the tightly controlled industry amid mounting supplies.

* As of 0918 GMT, the key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.5 percent at 2,999 rupees ($55.11) per 100 kg, after falling to 2,992 rupees earlier, its lowest level since July 3, 2012.

* "The delay in decontrol of the industry has been depressing sentiments. Mills have already produced surplus, which is hitting their balance sheet due to higher production cost," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the decontrol on Tuesday, but it did not discuss the topic.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. But, so far this year, the demand is subdued.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30 versus local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell 11 rupees to 3,104 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. ($1 = 54.4150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)