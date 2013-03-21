MUMBAI, March 21 Indian sugar futures fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday to their lowest level in 8-1/2 months, hammered by surplus supplies and as a decision on freeing up the tightly controlled industry got delayed.

* As of 0948 GMT, the key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.40 percent at 2,977 rupees ($54.80) per 100 kg, after falling to 2,968 rupees earlier.

* "Every day, supplies are rising, but demand is not supportive. The mills are continuously slashing prices to generate demand. They need money to pay cane dues," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* The sugar mills usually pay farmers a large portion of the cane price immediately after the harvest or within two weeks.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the decontrol on Tuesday, but it did not discuss the topic.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. But, so far this year, the demand is subdued.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar eased 3 rupees to 3,102 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. ($1 = 54.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)