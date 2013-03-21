MUMBAI, March 21 Indian sugar futures fell for a
fourth straight session on Thursday to their lowest level in
8-1/2 months, hammered by surplus supplies and as a decision on
freeing up the tightly controlled industry got delayed.
* As of 0948 GMT, the key April sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.40
percent at 2,977 rupees ($54.80) per 100 kg, after falling to
2,968 rupees earlier.
* "Every day, supplies are rising, but demand is not
supportive. The mills are continuously slashing prices to
generate demand. They need money to pay cane dues," said a
Mumbai-based dealer.
* The sugar mills usually pay farmers a large portion of the
cane price immediately after the harvest or within two weeks.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the
decontrol on Tuesday, but it did not discuss the topic.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer. But, so far this year, the
demand is subdued.
* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million
tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus
local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar eased 3 rupees to 3,102 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
($1 = 54.3250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)