MUMBAI, March 25 Indian sugar futures rose on Monday after hitting their lowest level in 8-1/2 months on bargain buying, driven by expectations of an improvement in demand due to the summer.

* The key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.54 percent at 2,996 rupees ($55.14) per 100 kg at 0958 GMT, after falling to 2,975 rupees earlier in the day.

* "The temperature is rising across the country. It should boost demand from bulk consumers," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Many mills in Maharashtra have closed operations due to lower cane supplies and many more will close operations this month."

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, so far this year, the demand is subdued.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* The Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the decontrol last week, but it did not discuss the topic.

* The South Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus its local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell 10 rupees to 3,061 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

