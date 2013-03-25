UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, March 25 Indian sugar futures rose on Monday after hitting their lowest level in 8-1/2 months on bargain buying, driven by expectations of an improvement in demand due to the summer.
* The key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.54 percent at 2,996 rupees ($55.14) per 100 kg at 0958 GMT, after falling to 2,975 rupees earlier in the day.
* "The temperature is rising across the country. It should boost demand from bulk consumers," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
"Many mills in Maharashtra have closed operations due to lower cane supplies and many more will close operations this month."
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, so far this year, the demand is subdued.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* The Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the decontrol last week, but it did not discuss the topic.
* The South Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus its local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar fell 10 rupees to 3,061 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
($1 = 54.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)