Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI, March 26 Indian sugar futures fell on Tuesday to hit their lowest level in 8-1/2 months on ample supplies and sluggish demand, though hopes the government will remove some curbs on tightly controlled sugar industry limited the downside.
* The key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange eased 0.87 percent to 2,968 rupees ($54.78) per 100 kg at 0919 GMT, after falling to 2,966 rupees earlier, the lowest level since July 2, 2012.
* "Traders are betting that the government would remove some of the restrictions on sugar industry this week. They are also expecting an improvement in demand due to summer season," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* The Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the decontrol issue last week, but it did not discuss the topic. Now, the industry is expecting the cabinet will discuss the topic on Thursday.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, so far this year, the demand is subdued.
* The South Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus its local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar fell 5 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. ($1 = 54.1825 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
BENGALURU The Chinese yuan and Indian rupee are expected to shed some of this year's gains and weaken slightly against the dollar over the coming 12 months if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates further as expected, a Reuters poll showed.