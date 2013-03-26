MUMBAI, March 26 Indian sugar futures fell on Tuesday to hit their lowest level in 8-1/2 months on ample supplies and sluggish demand, though hopes the government will remove some curbs on tightly controlled sugar industry limited the downside.

* The key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange eased 0.87 percent to 2,968 rupees ($54.78) per 100 kg at 0919 GMT, after falling to 2,966 rupees earlier, the lowest level since July 2, 2012.

* "Traders are betting that the government would remove some of the restrictions on sugar industry this week. They are also expecting an improvement in demand due to summer season," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* The Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the decontrol issue last week, but it did not discuss the topic. Now, the industry is expecting the cabinet will discuss the topic on Thursday.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, so far this year, the demand is subdued.

* The South Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus its local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell 5 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. ($1 = 54.1825 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)