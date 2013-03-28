MUMBAI, March 28 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Thursday to hit a contract low, weighed by excess supplies, amid a delay in deciding on the industry decontrol issue.

* The most-active sugar for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 64 rupees down at 2,947 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,945 rupees at 0920 GMT.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* "There are no bullish fundamentals as of now. Sugar will weaken further as fundamentally there is no demand," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst, JRG Wealth Management. Sugar may test support level of 2,920 rupees.

* The Indian cabinet was expected to take a decision on the decontrol issue last week, but it did not discuss the topic. Now, the industry is expecting the cabinet will discuss the topic on Thursday.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, the demand has been subdued so far this year.

* The South Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell 11.5 rupees to 3,027.5 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)