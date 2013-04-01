NEW DELHI, April 1 Indian sugar futures rose on
Monday on expectations the government will soon remove some
curbs on the tightly controlled industry.
* But the overall sentiment remained bearish as a pick-up in
cane crushing by mills and higher imports swelled supplies in a
surplus season, dealers said.
* The most-active sugar for May delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.54 percent up
at 2,993 rupees per 100 kg at 1102 GMT.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* "As we know the news of removing curbs on sugar has been
doing the rounds and the trade believes the government could
soon take a decision but overall the scenario is quite bearish,"
said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* The federal cabinet is expected to take a decision on the
reform issue this week.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer. However, the demand has been
subdued so far this year.
* The South Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million
tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus
local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar fell 3 rupees to 3,030.85 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)