NEW DELHI, April 1 Indian sugar futures rose on Monday on expectations the government will soon remove some curbs on the tightly controlled industry.

* But the overall sentiment remained bearish as a pick-up in cane crushing by mills and higher imports swelled supplies in a surplus season, dealers said.

* The most-active sugar for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.54 percent up at 2,993 rupees per 100 kg at 1102 GMT.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* "As we know the news of removing curbs on sugar has been doing the rounds and the trade believes the government could soon take a decision but overall the scenario is quite bearish," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The federal cabinet is expected to take a decision on the reform issue this week.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, the demand has been subdued so far this year.

* The South Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell 3 rupees to 3,030.85 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)