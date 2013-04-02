NEW DELHI, April 2 Indian sugar futures rose on Tuesday on expectations the government would lift some curbs on the tightly regulated industry.

* The federal cabinet is expected to take a decision on the reform issue later on Tuesday.

* India, the world's top consumer and the second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.27 percent up at 3,006 rupees per 100 kg at 1044 GMT.

* "It is widely expected that the cabinet on Tuesday will discuss removing restrictions on sugar," said a Mumbai-based dealer working with a global trading company.

* Sugar mills in India produced 23 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first six months of the current sugar year, about 2 percent less than a year earlier.

* India is likely to churn out 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar rose 24 rupees to 3,054.6 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)