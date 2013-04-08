NEW DELHI, April 8 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday on ample supplies, weak demand and lack of export opportunities because of lower global prices.

* Analysts had said last week sugar prices would fall and the trend would soon turn bearish despite the government on Thursday removing curbs on the tightly regulated sector.

* The government will no longer force mills to sell sugar to the government at a discount and will not limit the amount they can sell in the open market, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said after the cabinet agreed the changes last week.

* "You have to understand that demand is weak despite the fact that mills are saddled with higher stocks and there is hardly any opportunity to export," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Some estimates suggest carry-over stocks on Oct. 1, when the new season starts, would touch about 8 million tonnes, up from about 6 million tonnes this year, Kuvadia said.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.12 percent up at 2,925 rupees per 100 kg at 1108 GMT.

* Sugar mills in India produced 23 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first six months of the current crop year, about 2 percent less than a year earlier. * India is likely to churn out 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. * Spot sugar fell 52 rupees to 3,049 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)