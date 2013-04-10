MUMBAI, April 10 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Wednesday from their lowest level in nearly 10 months hit this week, as an uptick in demand in the summer season prompted bargain buying.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.41 percent up at 2,945 rupees per 100 kg at 0807 GMT.

* "Summer months are going to support demand. Bulk consumers will raise purchases in the coming weeks to cater rising demand for their products," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* The government's decision to lift some curbs on the industry has been supporting sentiments, dealers said.

* The government will no longer force mills for discounts and will not limit the amount the mills can sell in the open market, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said after the cabinet agreed the changes last week.

* Sugar mills in India produced 23 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first six months of the current crop year, about 2 percent less than a year earlier.

* India is likely to churn out 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar rose 12 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)