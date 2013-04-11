MUMBAI, April 11 Indian sugar futures extended
the previous session's gains on Thursday on an improvement in
demand from bulk consumers, though ample supplies capped the
upside.
* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.19
percent up at 2,984 rupees per 100 kg at 0853 GMT.
* "There was an improvement in demand from bulk consumers
due to rising temperature," said a member of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar rose 22 rupees to 3,065 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* The government's decision to lift some curbs on the
industry has been supporting sentiments, dealers said.
* The government will no longer force mills to sell sugar at
a discount and will not limit the amount they can sell in the
open market, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said after the cabinet
agreed the changes last week.
* Sugar mills in India produced 23 million tonnes of the
sweetener in the first six months of the current crop year,
about 2 percent less than a year earlier.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)