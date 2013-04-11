MUMBAI, April 11 Indian sugar futures extended the previous session's gains on Thursday on an improvement in demand from bulk consumers, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.19 percent up at 2,984 rupees per 100 kg at 0853 GMT.

* "There was an improvement in demand from bulk consumers due to rising temperature," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 22 rupees to 3,065 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* The government's decision to lift some curbs on the industry has been supporting sentiments, dealers said.

* The government will no longer force mills to sell sugar at a discount and will not limit the amount they can sell in the open market, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said after the cabinet agreed the changes last week.

* Sugar mills in India produced 23 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first six months of the current crop year, about 2 percent less than a year earlier.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

