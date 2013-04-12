MUMBAI, April 12 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Friday as an improvement in demand from bulk
consumers due to the summer season was offset by surplus
supplies and a drop in overseas prices.
* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.17
percent down at 2,978 rupees per 100 kg at 0857 GMT.
* "In the last two-three days we have seen an improvement in
demand from big companies. Mills are also reporting higher sales
due to summer season," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar nudged up a rupee to 3,077 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* The government's decision to lift some curbs on the
industry has been supporting sentiments, dealers said.
* The government will no longer force mills to sell sugar at
a discount and will not limit the amount they can sell in the
open market, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said after the cabinet
agreed to the changes last week.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* New York raw sugar futures fell in heavy and range-bound
trading on Thursday as the market consolidated after recent
gains and as a heavy supply outlook kept prices under pressure.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)