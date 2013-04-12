MUMBAI, April 12 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Friday as an improvement in demand from bulk consumers due to the summer season was offset by surplus supplies and a drop in overseas prices.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.17 percent down at 2,978 rupees per 100 kg at 0857 GMT.

* "In the last two-three days we have seen an improvement in demand from big companies. Mills are also reporting higher sales due to summer season," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar nudged up a rupee to 3,077 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* The government's decision to lift some curbs on the industry has been supporting sentiments, dealers said.

* The government will no longer force mills to sell sugar at a discount and will not limit the amount they can sell in the open market, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said after the cabinet agreed to the changes last week.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* New York raw sugar futures fell in heavy and range-bound trading on Thursday as the market consolidated after recent gains and as a heavy supply outlook kept prices under pressure. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)