MUMBAI, April 15 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Monday as ample supplies outweighed an
improvement in demand from bulk consumers and concerns drought
in top producing Maharashtra state may hurt production in the
next season starting Oct. 1.
* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.14
percent up at 2,960 rupees ($54.24) per 100 kg at 0934 GMT.
* "This is peak demand season for sugar. Demand is improving
in spot market, but at as soon as prices rise, millers are
raising supplies," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at
Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar nudged up 3 rupees to 3,067 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Sugar can rise modestly in the next few weeks due to a
drought in Maharashtra and summer-season demand. From June
onwards monsoon season rainfall will start influencing the
market," Bansod said.
* A severe drought in top sugar producing Maharashtra state
has been affecting new plantation and is likely to affect on
sugar production in the year starting from Oct. 1, 2013.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 54.5700 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)