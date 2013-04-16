MUMBAI, April 16 Indian sugar futures fell on
Tuesday as a stronger rupee and a drop in overseas prices are
likely to lead to higher imports in the coming months, though
summer season demand capped the downside.
* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.68
percent down at 2,940 rupees per 100 kg at 0921 GMT.
* "Sugar prices are consistently falling in the world
market. Now rupee is also rising. This will lead to higher
imports. There is healthy margin for raw sugar refiners," said a
Mumbai based dealer.
* "Local production is more than demand. In such situation
additional supplies from imports would depress prices," the
dealer said.
* New York raw sugar futures fell 1.3 percent on
Monday to settle at 17.79 cents per lb. The front-month contract
hit a two-and-a-half year low of 17.47 cents on April 3 on
expectations of steep global output.
* A strong rupee makes imports of the sweetener cheaper.
* Spot sugar nudged down 5 rupees to 3,062 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* A severe drought in top sugar producing Maharashtra state
has been affecting new plantation and is likely to affect on
sugar production in the crop year starting from Oct. 1, 2013.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body had said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)