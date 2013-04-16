MUMBAI, April 16 Indian sugar futures fell on Tuesday as a stronger rupee and a drop in overseas prices are likely to lead to higher imports in the coming months, though summer season demand capped the downside.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.68 percent down at 2,940 rupees per 100 kg at 0921 GMT.

* "Sugar prices are consistently falling in the world market. Now rupee is also rising. This will lead to higher imports. There is healthy margin for raw sugar refiners," said a Mumbai based dealer.

* "Local production is more than demand. In such situation additional supplies from imports would depress prices," the dealer said.

* New York raw sugar futures fell 1.3 percent on Monday to settle at 17.79 cents per lb. The front-month contract hit a two-and-a-half year low of 17.47 cents on April 3 on expectations of steep global output.

* A strong rupee makes imports of the sweetener cheaper.

* Spot sugar nudged down 5 rupees to 3,062 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* A severe drought in top sugar producing Maharashtra state has been affecting new plantation and is likely to affect on sugar production in the crop year starting from Oct. 1, 2013.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body had said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)