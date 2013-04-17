MUMBAI, April 17 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Wednesday after falling to their lowest level in more than a week as an expected rise in demand due to the summer season outweighed surplus supplies.

* The benchmark May contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.24 percent at 2,945 rupees ($54.54) per 100 kg at 0902 GMT, after falling to 2,922 rupees, its lowest level since April 9.

* "Demand has improved due to the summer season, but prices are not sustaining at the higher level due to ample supplies," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

"Mills are selling more and more sugar in the open market to generate liquidity. They need money to make cane payments to farmers."

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar fell 13 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* New York raw sugar futures were trading down 0.78 percent at 17.87 cents per lb. A strong rupee makes imports of the sweetener cheaper.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that started on Oct.1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. ($1 = 54 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)