MUMBAI, April 17 Indian sugar futures edged
higher on Wednesday after falling to their lowest level in more
than a week as an expected rise in demand due to the summer
season outweighed surplus supplies.
* The benchmark May contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.24 percent at 2,945
rupees ($54.54) per 100 kg at 0902 GMT, after falling to 2,922
rupees, its lowest level since April 9.
* "Demand has improved due to the summer season, but prices
are not sustaining at the higher level due to ample supplies,"
said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
"Mills are selling more and more sugar in the open market to
generate liquidity. They need money to make cane payments to
farmers."
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar fell 13 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* New York raw sugar futures were trading down 0.78
percent at 17.87 cents per lb. A strong rupee makes imports of
the sweetener cheaper.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million
tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that
started on Oct.1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a
statement.
($1 = 54 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)