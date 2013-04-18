BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
MUMBAI, April 18 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Thursday as surplus supplies outweighed summer demand.
* The key May contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.17 percent at 2,950 rupees ($54.47)per 100 kg at 0905 GMT, after falling to 2,922 rupees in the previous session, its lowest level since April 9.
* "Supplies pressure is weighing on sentiments. Ideally, prices should recover due to summer season demand, but mills are aggressively selling to generate cash for cane payments," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar rose 19 rupees to 3,059 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that started on Oct.1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. ($1 = 54.1600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
