MUMBAI, April 18 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Thursday as surplus supplies outweighed summer demand.

* The key May contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.17 percent at 2,950 rupees ($54.47)per 100 kg at 0905 GMT, after falling to 2,922 rupees in the previous session, its lowest level since April 9.

* "Supplies pressure is weighing on sentiments. Ideally, prices should recover due to summer season demand, but mills are aggressively selling to generate cash for cane payments," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 19 rupees to 3,059 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that started on Oct.1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. ($1 = 54.1600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)