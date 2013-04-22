MUMBAI, April 22 Indian sugar futures hit their
contract low on Monday on surplus supplies and sluggish demand
from bulk consumers, though hopes of summer season demand
limited the downside.
* The key June contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.77 percent at
2,981 Indian rupees per 100 kg at 0916 GMT, after hitting a low
of 2,971 rupees.
* "Supplies have exceeded demand. We have higher local
production and imports of over 1 million tonnes. But the demand
is weak," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
"Bulk consumers were expected to raise purchases due to
summer season in the coming weeks. That can provide crucial
support to prices," Jain said.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar fell 5 rupees to 3,035 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million
tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that
started on Oct.1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)