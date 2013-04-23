MUMBAI, April 23 Indian sugar futures were steady on Tuesday as lower-level buying offset surplus supplies and a drop in overseas prices.

* The key June contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at 2,994 rupees ($55.26) per 100 kg at 0833 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,971 rupees in the previous session.

* "Bulk consumers are raising purchases at lower levels, but they are still holding lower inventory than normal," a Mumbai-based sugar dealer said.

* "The fall in raw sugar prices in the world market is lucrative for local refiners. They may raise imports," he said.

* May raw sugar futures in New York fell 0.45 percent to 17.79 cents a lb.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar fell 5 rupees to 3,034 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that started on Oct.1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. ($1 = 54.1850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)