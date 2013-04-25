MUMBAI, April 25 Indian sugar futures hit a
contract low on Thursday on a drop in overseas prices and as
local mills sold the sweetener aggressively to generate cash for
cane payments.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.57 percent at 2,972 rupees
per 100 kg at 0833 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,970
rupees earlier.
* "Cane arrears have risen substantially. To trim arrears
mills are aggressively selling sugar in spot markets," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* "Summer-season demand is there, but supplies are much more
than bulk consumers' requirement."
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* The sharp drop in raw sugar prices overseas can lead to
higher imports, dealers said.
* New York raw sugar futures dropped to the lowest levels in
nearly three years on Wednesday on continued speculator selling
as the market faced its third straight annual surplus.
* Spot sugar fell 13 rupees to 3,025 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million
tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that
started on Oct.1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)