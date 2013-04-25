MUMBAI, April 25 Indian sugar futures hit a contract low on Thursday on a drop in overseas prices and as local mills sold the sweetener aggressively to generate cash for cane payments.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.57 percent at 2,972 rupees per 100 kg at 0833 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,970 rupees earlier.

* "Cane arrears have risen substantially. To trim arrears mills are aggressively selling sugar in spot markets," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* "Summer-season demand is there, but supplies are much more than bulk consumers' requirement."

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* The sharp drop in raw sugar prices overseas can lead to higher imports, dealers said.

* New York raw sugar futures dropped to the lowest levels in nearly three years on Wednesday on continued speculator selling as the market faced its third straight annual surplus. ID:nL6N0DB3VR]

* Spot sugar fell 13 rupees to 3,025 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that started on Oct.1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)