MUMBAI, April 26 Indian sugar futures were
steady on Friday afternoon after hitting a contract low as
bargain buying outweighed ample supplies and weak demand in the
spot market.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.10 percent at 2,966 rupees
per 100 kg at 0901 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,960
rupees earlier.
* "Demand is weak as traders in Maharashtra are not buying.
They are protesting the proposal of a local body tax," said an
official with a co-operative sugar mill based in Satara,
Maharashtra.
* Maharashtra state government has proposed a local body
tax, which would be imposed by local municipal corporations.
* "Supplies situation is very comfortable. Every mill wants
to sell higher quantity. Everyone needs money to make cane
payments."
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Spot sugar fell 3 rupees to 3,021 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million
tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that
started on Oct.1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)