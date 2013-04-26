MUMBAI, April 26 Indian sugar futures were steady on Friday afternoon after hitting a contract low as bargain buying outweighed ample supplies and weak demand in the spot market.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.10 percent at 2,966 rupees per 100 kg at 0901 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,960 rupees earlier.

* "Demand is weak as traders in Maharashtra are not buying. They are protesting the proposal of a local body tax," said an official with a co-operative sugar mill based in Satara, Maharashtra.

* Maharashtra state government has proposed a local body tax, which would be imposed by local municipal corporations.

* "Supplies situation is very comfortable. Every mill wants to sell higher quantity. Everyone needs money to make cane payments."

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Spot sugar fell 3 rupees to 3,021 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that started on Oct.1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)