MUMBAI, April 29 Indian sugar edged up on Monday, helped by lower level buying, from the contract low hit last week though higher supplies kept the upside limited.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.34 percent at 2,966 rupees per 100 kg at 0923 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,949 rupees last week.

* Spot sugar rose 3.65 rupees to 3,024.55 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* "Sugar is not very bullish and prices won't fall much from current levels. It will stabilise at the current level," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that started on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)