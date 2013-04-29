BRIEF-Technvision Ventures approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD
MUMBAI, April 29 Indian sugar edged up on Monday, helped by lower level buying, from the contract low hit last week though higher supplies kept the upside limited.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.34 percent at 2,966 rupees per 100 kg at 0923 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,949 rupees last week.
* Spot sugar rose 3.65 rupees to 3,024.55 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* "Sugar is not very bullish and prices won't fall much from current levels. It will stabilise at the current level," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that started on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
