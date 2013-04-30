MUMBAI, April 30 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Tuesday as a slight improvement in demand due
to the summer season outweighed ample supplies and a drop in
overseas prices.
* The key June contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at
2,967 rupees per 100 kg at 0928 GMT, after hitting a contract
low of 2,949 rupees last week.
* "Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh are aggressively selling.
They want to pay cane farmers' dues quickly," said a
Mumbai-based dealer.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Spot sugar nudged up one rupee to 3,025 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million
tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that
started on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a
statement.
* New York raw sugar futures hit a low of 17.13 cents
a lb on Monday, the lowest level for the front month since July
2010.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)