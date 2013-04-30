MUMBAI, April 30 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Tuesday as a slight improvement in demand due to the summer season outweighed ample supplies and a drop in overseas prices.

* The key June contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at 2,967 rupees per 100 kg at 0928 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,949 rupees last week.

* "Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh are aggressively selling. They want to pay cane farmers' dues quickly," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Spot sugar nudged up one rupee to 3,025 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that started on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.

* New York raw sugar futures hit a low of 17.13 cents a lb on Monday, the lowest level for the front month since July 2010. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)