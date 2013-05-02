MUMBAI May 2 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Thursday on surplus supplies and a sharp drop in overseas prices, though an improvement in demand in local spot markets limited the downside.

* The key June contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.13 percent at 2,959 rupees per 100 kg at 0842 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,949 rupees last week.

* "Bulk consumers are raising purchases. Demand for their products have risen due to the rise in temperature," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 12 rupees to 3,043 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output eased 2 percent to 24.1 million tonnes in the first six-and-a-half months of the season that started on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.

* New York raw sugar futures were trading down 0.12 percent 17.31 cents a lb, after losing 1.5 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)