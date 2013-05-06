MUMBAI May 6 Indian sugar futures eased on
Monday as surplus supplies from local production and imports
offset an improvement in demand due to the summer season.
* The key June contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.34 percent at
2,962 rupees per 100 kg at 0936 GMT.
* "Bulk consumers are buying more than last week, but
supplies are ample. Mills are aggressively floating tenders to
sell sugar," said a New Delhi-based dealer.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during summer.
* Spot sugar edged up 2 rupees to 3,041 rupees per 100 kg in
Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent
less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)