MUMBAI May 7 Indian sugar futures hit a
contract low on Tuesday as mills aggressively sold the
sweetener to generate cash amid subdued demand from bulk
consumers.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.24 percent at 2,949 rupees
per 100 kg at 0921 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,945
rupees earlier in the session.
* "Supplies are more than demand. Mills need money for cane
payments and the only way to generate liquidity is sell sugar,"
said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,038 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent
less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said.
* "Supply pressure is everywhere. Even in the world market,
prices are falling due to a bumper crop in Brazil," Khan said.
* New York raw sugar futures were down 0.39 percent
at 17.74 cents a lb.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)