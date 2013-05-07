MUMBAI May 7 Indian sugar futures hit a contract low on Tuesday as mills aggressively sold the sweetener to generate cash amid subdued demand from bulk consumers.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.24 percent at 2,949 rupees per 100 kg at 0921 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,945 rupees earlier in the session.

* "Supplies are more than demand. Mills need money for cane payments and the only way to generate liquidity is sell sugar," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,038 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said.

* "Supply pressure is everywhere. Even in the world market, prices are falling due to a bumper crop in Brazil," Khan said.

* New York raw sugar futures were down 0.39 percent at 17.74 cents a lb. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)