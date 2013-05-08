MUMBAI May 8 Indian sugar futures edged up on
Wednesday on bargain-buying driven by hopes bulk consumers would
increases purchases at lower levels, though supply pressure
restricted the upside.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.27 percent at 2,964 rupees per
100 kg at 0850 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,945 rupees
in the previous session.
* "Sugar prices have hit the bottom. From the current level
they will recover. The price fall should increase demand from
ice-cream, cold drink makers," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at
Emkay Commotrade Ltd.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar edged down 2 rupees to 3,039 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent
less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said.
* New York raw sugar futures were down 0.34 percent
at 17.58 cents a lb.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)