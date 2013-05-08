MUMBAI May 8 Indian sugar futures edged up on Wednesday on bargain-buying driven by hopes bulk consumers would increases purchases at lower levels, though supply pressure restricted the upside.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.27 percent at 2,964 rupees per 100 kg at 0850 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,945 rupees in the previous session.

* "Sugar prices have hit the bottom. From the current level they will recover. The price fall should increase demand from ice-cream, cold drink makers," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar edged down 2 rupees to 3,039 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said.

* New York raw sugar futures were down 0.34 percent at 17.58 cents a lb. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)