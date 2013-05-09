MUMBAI May 9 Indian sugar futures rose more
than 1 percent on Thursday to their highest level in nearly
three weeks as an improvement in demand due to the summer season
prompted bargain buying.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.94 percent at 3,002 rupees per
100 kg at 0928 GMT, after rising to 3,006 rupees earlier in the
day, the highest level since April 22.
* June futures hit a contract low of 2,945 rupees earlier
this week.
* "Summer season demand is supporting prices. For a long
time prices were under pressure due to higher supplies. Now a
pick up in demand is helping them to recover," said Prerana
Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak Commodity Services.
* The June contract could test resistance at 3,070 rupees,
Desai said.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar rose 10 rupees to 3,048 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent
less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said.
* New York raw sugar futures were down 0.29 percent
at 17.42 cents a lb, after losing 1 percent in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)