MUMBAI May 9 Indian sugar futures rose more than 1 percent on Thursday to their highest level in nearly three weeks as an improvement in demand due to the summer season prompted bargain buying.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.94 percent at 3,002 rupees per 100 kg at 0928 GMT, after rising to 3,006 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since April 22.

* June futures hit a contract low of 2,945 rupees earlier this week.

* "Summer season demand is supporting prices. For a long time prices were under pressure due to higher supplies. Now a pick up in demand is helping them to recover," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak Commodity Services.

* The June contract could test resistance at 3,070 rupees, Desai said.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 10 rupees to 3,048 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said.

* New York raw sugar futures were down 0.29 percent at 17.42 cents a lb, after losing 1 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)