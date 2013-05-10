MUMBAI May 10 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Friday as surplus supplies outweighed an
improvement in demand from bulk consumers due to the ongoing
summer season.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at 3,028 rupees
per 100 kg at 0922 GMT, after hitting a three-week high of 3,044
rupees in the previous session.
* June futures hit a contract low of 2,945 rupees earlier
this week.
* "The rising temperature is boosting sugar demand from cold
drink makers. It will remain firm at least in the next few
weeks," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare
Commodities.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* "The upside in the June contract would be capped at 3,200
rupees. Sugar supplies are more than demand," Mathur said.
* Spot sugar rose 10 rupees to 3,048 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent
less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)