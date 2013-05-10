MUMBAI May 10 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Friday as surplus supplies outweighed an improvement in demand from bulk consumers due to the ongoing summer season.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at 3,028 rupees per 100 kg at 0922 GMT, after hitting a three-week high of 3,044 rupees in the previous session.

* June futures hit a contract low of 2,945 rupees earlier this week.

* "The rising temperature is boosting sugar demand from cold drink makers. It will remain firm at least in the next few weeks," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* "The upside in the June contract would be capped at 3,200 rupees. Sugar supplies are more than demand," Mathur said.

* Spot sugar rose 10 rupees to 3,048 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)