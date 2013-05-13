NEW DELHI May 13 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday, following the trend in global markets and due to higher supplies from local mills.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at 3,028 rupees per 100 kg at 1051 GMT, after hitting a three-week high of 3,044 rupees in the previous session.

* June futures had hit a contract low of 2,945 rupees last week.

* "Our prices are largely in line with the international market where the trend has been bearish of late. Also, demand is weak at the moment and supplies are higher," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Global sugar prices are still within sight of a more than 2-1/2-year-low of 17.13 cents an lb, touched on April 29, pressured by expectations of a record cane crop in Brazil, greater-than-expected output in Thailand and India, and a surplus in Mexico.

* Spot sugar rose 19 rupees to 3,067 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)