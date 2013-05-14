(Corrects day of the week to 'Tuesday' from 'Monday' in paragraph 1)

NEW DELHI May 14 Indian sugar futures rose on Tuesday due to some improvement in demand from bulk consumers such as soft drink and ice-cream makers, but higher supplies capped gains.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 3,042 rupees per 100 kg at 1029 GMT, after settling lower in the previous session.

* June futures had hit a contract low of 2,945 rupees last week.

* "With the rise in temperatures, sugar demand has gone up, but excess supplies have weighed on prices," said a Mumbai-based trader working with the Indian unit of a global trading firm.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during summer.

* Spot sugar fell 6 rupees to 3,060 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)