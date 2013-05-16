MUMBAI May 16 Indian sugar futures rose on Thursday to their highest level in more than two months on an improvement in demand due to the summer season and expectations that state governments would soon start buying the sweetener for public distribution system.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.46 percent at 3,074 rupees per 100 kg at 0905 GMT, after rising to 3,083 rupees, the highest level since March 13.

* "The federal government has abolished levy sugar mechanism. This will force state governments to buy sugar from the open market from June onwards," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* In April, the government decided to scrap the levy sugar mechanism, under which mills were obligated to supply 10 per cent of their produce at a cheaper rate for the public distribution system.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 9 rupees to 3,072 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said.

* New York benchmark raw sugar futures broke below 17 cents a lb on Wednesday to lows unseen in nearly three years and coffee slid about 2.6 percent in late New York trade, as both markets were pressured by improving weather in Brazil and a strong dollar. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)