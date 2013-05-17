MUMBAI May 17 Indian sugar futures fell on
Friday on profit-taking driven by ample supplies, though summer
demand and expectations that state governments would soon start
buying the sweetener for public distribution system limited the
downside.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.42 percent at 3,067 rupees
per 100 kg at 0845 GMT, after hitting a two-month high of 3,091
rupees in the previous session.
* "Profit-booking is emerging at higher level. Futures are
getting support from summer and wedding season demand," said
Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 3,063 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* In April, the federal government decided to scrap the levy
sugar mechanism, under which mills were obliged to supply 10
percent of their produce at a cheaper rate for the public
distribution system. The change will force state governments to
buy the sweetener from the open market.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent
less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said.
* New York raw sugar futures on Friday hovered above the
lowest level in nearly three years touched in the prior session
on high supplies, weighed by rapid cane harvesting in top
exporter Brazil.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)