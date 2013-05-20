MUMBAI May 20 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Monday as an improvement in demand due to the
summer season and a drop in cane acreage outweighed ample
supplies.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.03 percent at 3,056 rupees
($55.69)per 100 kg at 0919 GMT.
* "Sugar demand is good due to summer season. Prices are
also getting support from lower cane plantation," said Subhranil
Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Spot sugar rose 9 rupees to 3,061 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as on
May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same
period a year ago.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent
less than a year earlier, a leading industry body
said.
($1 = 54.8750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)