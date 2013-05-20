MUMBAI May 20 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Monday as an improvement in demand due to the summer season and a drop in cane acreage outweighed ample supplies.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.03 percent at 3,056 rupees ($55.69)per 100 kg at 0919 GMT.

* "Sugar demand is good due to summer season. Prices are also getting support from lower cane plantation," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 9 rupees to 3,061 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as on May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same period a year ago.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said. ($1 = 54.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)