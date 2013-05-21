MUMBAI May 21 Indian sugar futures rose one percent on Tuesday to hit the highest level in more than two months on a rise in demand in the summer season and concerns over production in 2013/14 due to lower acreage and unfavourable weather.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.82 percent at 3,090 rupees ($56.07) per 100 kg at 0759 GMT, after rising to 3,104 rupees, the highest level since March 13.

* "The area under sugar cane is lower. Cane crop has already been affected by the drought in Maharashtra and in a few other states. The current heat wave can increase damage," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

The scarcity of water can even affect the new plantation, Bansod added.

* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total acreage is short on water.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 3 rupees to 3,065 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same period a year ago.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said. ($1 = 55.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)