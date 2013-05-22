MUMBAI May 22 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday on profit-taking from their highest level in more than two months, although rising demand from bulk buyers and concerns over production in 2013/14 due to lower acreage limited the downside.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.61 percent at 3,077 rupees ($55.66) per 100 kg at 0753 GMT, after rising to 3,104 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since March 13.

* "Ice-cream and cold drink makers will remain active in the market in the coming weeks. Prices will remain steady in the short term as supplies are comfortable," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Concerns that sugar output in the top producing Maharashtra state may fall sharply due to drought also limited the downside, dealers said.

* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total acreage is short of water.

* Spot sugar rose 9 rupees to 3,071 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same period a year ago, agriculture ministry data showed.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said. ($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)