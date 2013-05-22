MUMBAI May 22 Indian sugar futures fell on
Wednesday on profit-taking from their highest level in more than
two months, although rising demand from bulk buyers and concerns
over production in 2013/14 due to lower acreage limited the
downside.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.61 percent at 3,077 rupees
($55.66) per 100 kg at 0753 GMT, after rising to 3,104 rupees in
the previous session, the highest level since March 13.
* "Ice-cream and cold drink makers will remain active in the
market in the coming weeks. Prices will remain steady in the
short term as supplies are comfortable," said Mukesh Kuvadia,
secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Concerns that sugar output in the top producing
Maharashtra state may fall sharply due to drought also limited
the downside, dealers said.
* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is
usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the
crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the
total acreage is short of water.
* Spot sugar rose 9 rupees to 3,071 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of
May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same
period a year ago, agriculture ministry data showed.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent
less than a year earlier, a leading industry body
said.
($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)