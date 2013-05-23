MUMBAI May 23 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Thursday on profit-taking driven by ample supplies and
expectations that a sharp drop in overseas prices may lead to
higher imports.
* An improvement in demand from bulk buyers due to the
summer season and concerns over output in 2013/14 limited the
downside.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.55 percent at 3,060 rupees
($55.07) per 100 kg at 0815 GMT, after rising to 3,104 rupees
earlier this week, the highest level since March 13.
* "Sugar prices in the world market are continuously
falling. Sugar refiners may import more quantity in the coming
months. There is good refining margin at today's price," said a
Mumbai-based dealer.
* "I don't think local prices will fall below 3,000 rupees.
Bulk consumers are quite active in spot market," the dealer
said.
* New York raw sugar futures sank to an almost three-year
low on Wednesday under pressure from the stronger U.S. dollar,
expectations of ample supplies as the cane crush in top producer
Brazil sped up, dealers said.
* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Concerns that sugar output in the top-producing
Maharashtra state may fall sharply due to drought also limited
the downside, dealers said.
* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is
usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the
crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the
total acreage is short of water.
* Spot sugar dropped 14 rupees to 3,068 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of
May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same
period a year ago, agriculture ministry data showed.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 55.5612 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)