MUMBAI May 23 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Thursday on profit-taking driven by ample supplies and expectations that a sharp drop in overseas prices may lead to higher imports.

* An improvement in demand from bulk buyers due to the summer season and concerns over output in 2013/14 limited the downside.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.55 percent at 3,060 rupees ($55.07) per 100 kg at 0815 GMT, after rising to 3,104 rupees earlier this week, the highest level since March 13.

* "Sugar prices in the world market are continuously falling. Sugar refiners may import more quantity in the coming months. There is good refining margin at today's price," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* "I don't think local prices will fall below 3,000 rupees. Bulk consumers are quite active in spot market," the dealer said.

* New York raw sugar futures sank to an almost three-year low on Wednesday under pressure from the stronger U.S. dollar, expectations of ample supplies as the cane crush in top producer Brazil sped up, dealers said.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Concerns that sugar output in the top-producing Maharashtra state may fall sharply due to drought also limited the downside, dealers said.

* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total acreage is short of water.

* Spot sugar dropped 14 rupees to 3,068 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same period a year ago, agriculture ministry data showed.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 55.5612 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)