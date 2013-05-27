NEW DELHI May 27 Indian sugar futures fell on
Monday, weighed by huge supplies and relatively weak demand by
bulk buyers such as ice cream and soft drink makers.
* The contract fell despite some recovery in global sugar
prices which dipped on Thursday to 16.56 cents, the
lowest level for the front month since July 2010. A forecast for
a smaller surplus lent support to global prices.
* A global sugar surplus of 4.591 million tonnes is expected
in 2013/14, about 27 percent less than previously forecast due
to higher demand and lower output in some key producers, analyst
Jonathan Kingsman said early in the session.
* "We are staring at huge stockpile of sugar," said a
Mumbai-based dealer. "Natural, a modest demand wouldn't help and
prices will remain lower in the near term," he said.
* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 3,017 rupees
per 100 kg at 1053 GMT.
* There are concerns that sugar output in the top-producing
Maharashtra state may fall sharply due to drought.
* Cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually
harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing
season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total
acreage is short of water.
* Spot sugar was at 3,054.85 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of
May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same
period a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)