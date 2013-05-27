NEW DELHI May 27 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday, weighed by huge supplies and relatively weak demand by bulk buyers such as ice cream and soft drink makers.

* The contract fell despite some recovery in global sugar prices which dipped on Thursday to 16.56 cents, the lowest level for the front month since July 2010. A forecast for a smaller surplus lent support to global prices.

* A global sugar surplus of 4.591 million tonnes is expected in 2013/14, about 27 percent less than previously forecast due to higher demand and lower output in some key producers, analyst Jonathan Kingsman said early in the session.

* "We are staring at huge stockpile of sugar," said a Mumbai-based dealer. "Natural, a modest demand wouldn't help and prices will remain lower in the near term," he said.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 3,017 rupees per 100 kg at 1053 GMT.

* There are concerns that sugar output in the top-producing Maharashtra state may fall sharply due to drought.

* Cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total acreage is short of water.

* Spot sugar was at 3,054.85 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Farmers have planted cane on 4.07 million hectares as of May 17, compared with 4.57 million hectares during the same period a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)