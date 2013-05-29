NEW DELHI May 29 Indian sugar futures rose on
Wednesday due to some correction after a long bearish spell, but
the contract could fall again due to lower-than-expected demand
and higher supplies.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.23 percent at 3,017 rupees per
100 kg at 1120 GMT.
* "The contract has gone up slightly but the overall
sentiment continues to be bearish due to oversupply and we
expect the weak trend to set in soon," said Mukesh Kuvadia,
secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Indian sugar refiners are importing raw sugar due to a
sharp drop in overseas prices, dealers said.
* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is
usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the
crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the
total acreage is short of water.
* Spot sugar rose 15 rupees to 3,072 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)