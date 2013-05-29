NEW DELHI May 29 Indian sugar futures rose on Wednesday due to some correction after a long bearish spell, but the contract could fall again due to lower-than-expected demand and higher supplies.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.23 percent at 3,017 rupees per 100 kg at 1120 GMT.

* "The contract has gone up slightly but the overall sentiment continues to be bearish due to oversupply and we expect the weak trend to set in soon," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Indian sugar refiners are importing raw sugar due to a sharp drop in overseas prices, dealers said.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total acreage is short of water.

* Spot sugar rose 15 rupees to 3,072 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)