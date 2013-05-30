MUMBAI May 30 Indian sugar futures eased on
Thursday on sluggish demand from bulk consumers amid mounting
supplies, though a likely drop in next year's output due to a
drought limited the downside.
* The key June contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.2 percent at 3,013 rupees
($53.63) per 100 kg at 0807 GMT.
* "Weak demand weighed on sentiments. From the current level
prices should rebound. Mills are resisting pressure of selling
sugar at lower level," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.
* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer, although this year it was
lower than expected, dealers said.
* Spot sugar fell 22 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* In the next few days the market will track the progress of
monsoon, Khan said. Already a large area under cultivation has
been hit by drought. Timely rainfall is required to limit the
damage, he said.
* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is
usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the
crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the
total acreage is short of water.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* New York raw sugar closed down 0.3 percent at 16.67
cents a lb on Wednesday, not far from a low of 16.56 cents hit
on May 23, the weakest level for the front month since July
2010.
($1 = 56.1850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)