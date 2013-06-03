MUMBAI, June 3 Indian sugar futures hit an
11-day high on Monday on expectations of higher buying by
stockists and concerns over output of the sweetener in the
top-producing Maharashtra state due to a drought, though ample
supplies restricted the upside.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.14 percent at 3,095 rupees
($53.34) per 100 kg at 0848 GMT, after rising to 3,104 rupees,
the highest level since May 23.
* "In coming days stockists will become active. Monsoon has
already covered southern Kerala state. Transportation of sugar
in remote parts becomes difficult in rainy season," said Prasoon
Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* "Stockists usually build up inventory ahead of peak rainy
season," Mathur said.
* India's crucial monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the
southern coast on Saturday, a top weather official said.
* Spot sugar nudged up a rupee to 3,052 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer, although this year it was
lower than expected, dealers said.
* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is
usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the
crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the
total acreage is short of water.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* New York raw sugar futures were up 0.48 percent at
16.63 cents a lb.
($1 = 56.4850 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)