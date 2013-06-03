MUMBAI, June 3 Indian sugar futures hit an 11-day high on Monday on expectations of higher buying by stockists and concerns over output of the sweetener in the top-producing Maharashtra state due to a drought, though ample supplies restricted the upside.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.14 percent at 3,095 rupees ($53.34) per 100 kg at 0848 GMT, after rising to 3,104 rupees, the highest level since May 23.

* "In coming days stockists will become active. Monsoon has already covered southern Kerala state. Transportation of sugar in remote parts becomes difficult in rainy season," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* "Stockists usually build up inventory ahead of peak rainy season," Mathur said.

* India's crucial monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast on Saturday, a top weather official said.

* Spot sugar nudged up a rupee to 3,052 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, although this year it was lower than expected, dealers said.

* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total acreage is short of water.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* New York raw sugar futures were up 0.48 percent at 16.63 cents a lb. ($1 = 56.4850 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)