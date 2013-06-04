MUMBAI, June 4 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Tuesday as ample supplies and an early arrival of the monsoon in the South offset hopes of an improvement in demand from stockists.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.03 percent at 3,089 rupees ($54.38) per 100 kg at 0912 GMT, after rising to 3,104 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since May 23.

* "The early arrival of monsoon rains in Karnataka and some parts of Maharashtra can limit the damage caused by a drought," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* "Today demand was weak, but it should improve. Stockists will increase purchases in the coming days."

* The monsoon has covered most southern states and some parts of western Maharashtra state as on June 4, the weather department said.

* Spot sugar nudged down 3 rupees to 3,053 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, although this year it was lower than expected, dealers said.

* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total acreage was short of water during the summer season.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* New York raw sugar futures eased to a three-year low on Monday as selling on the options market added pressure. ($1 = 56.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)