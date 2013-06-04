MUMBAI, June 4 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Tuesday as ample supplies and an early arrival
of the monsoon in the South offset hopes of an improvement in
demand from stockists.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.03 percent at 3,089 rupees
($54.38) per 100 kg at 0912 GMT, after rising to 3,104 rupees in
the previous session, the highest level since May 23.
* "The early arrival of monsoon rains in Karnataka and some
parts of Maharashtra can limit the damage caused by a drought,"
said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* "Today demand was weak, but it should improve. Stockists
will increase purchases in the coming days."
* The monsoon has covered most southern states and some
parts of western Maharashtra state as on June 4, the weather
department said.
* Spot sugar nudged down 3 rupees to 3,053 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer, although this year it was
lower than expected, dealers said.
* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is
usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the
crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the
total acreage was short of water during the summer season.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* New York raw sugar futures eased to a three-year low on
Monday as selling on the options market added pressure.
($1 = 56.8000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)