BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off 14-day variable rate reverse repo
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, June 5 Indian sugar futures were treading water for a second straight session on Wednesday as surplus supplies and an early arrival of the monsoon in top producing Maharashtra state outweighed hopes of an improvement in demand from stockists.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.13 percent at 3,089 rupees ($54.73) per 100 kg at 0944 GMT.
* "Demand is still weak. Everyone was expecting an improvement in buying from stockists but so far it is subdued," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.
* The monsoon had covered most southern states and some parts of western Maharashtra state as on June 5, the weather department said.
* Spot sugar nudged down 2 rupees to 3,055 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, although this year it was lower than expected, dealers said.
* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total acreage was short of water during the summer season.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* New York raw sugar slid to a three-year low on Tuesday, under pressure from large crops in top producer Brazil and a weakening Brazilian real. ($1 = 56.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Vietnam reported on Wednesday that its consumer price index in March was 4.65 percent higher than a year earlier, easing from February's 5.02 percent rise.
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection