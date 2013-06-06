MUMBAI, June 6 Indian sugar futures hit a
two-week high on Thursday on an improvement in demand from
stockists and an expected drop in next year's production,
although ample rainfall in drought-hit cane areas in the last
three days capped the upside.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.49 percent at 3,107 rupees
($54.73) per 100 kg at 0900 GMT, after rising to 3,115 rupees,
the highest level since May 23.
* "From the current level, prices are likely to move higher
slowly. It is not mandatory for mills to sell sugar in the
market every month. So they can wait for higher prices," said
Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Spot sugar edged up 6 rupees to 3,061 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during summer, although this year it was lower
than expected, dealers said.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* "Indian sugar refiners are continuously importing raw
sugar. In the world market, prices are still far lower compared
with local prices," Jain said.
* India's key sugar cane producing western and southern
states received ample rainfall in the first few days of the
annual monsoon after nearly eight months of drought, helping to
limit damage.
($1 = 56.7725 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)