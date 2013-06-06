MUMBAI, June 6 Indian sugar futures hit a two-week high on Thursday on an improvement in demand from stockists and an expected drop in next year's production, although ample rainfall in drought-hit cane areas in the last three days capped the upside.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.49 percent at 3,107 rupees ($54.73) per 100 kg at 0900 GMT, after rising to 3,115 rupees, the highest level since May 23.

* "From the current level, prices are likely to move higher slowly. It is not mandatory for mills to sell sugar in the market every month. So they can wait for higher prices," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Spot sugar edged up 6 rupees to 3,061 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during summer, although this year it was lower than expected, dealers said.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* "Indian sugar refiners are continuously importing raw sugar. In the world market, prices are still far lower compared with local prices," Jain said.

* India's key sugar cane producing western and southern states received ample rainfall in the first few days of the annual monsoon after nearly eight months of drought, helping to limit damage.

($1 = 56.7725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)