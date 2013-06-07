MUMBAI, June 7 Indian sugar futures retreated on
Friday from a two-week high on good rainfall in cane growing
areas and ample supplies, though a likely rise in demand from
stockists limited the fall.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.38 percent at 3,111 rupees
($54.68) per 100 kg at 0945 GMT, after rising to 3,128 rupees in
the previous session, the highest level since May 22.
* "The continuous rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka is
good for cane crop," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
"Stockists are expected to increase purchase, but so far
demand is muted," he said.
* India's key sugar cane producing western and southern
states received ample rainfall in the first few days of the
annual monsoon after nearly eight months of drought.
* Spot sugar edged up 5 rupees to 3,070 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 56.8900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)