MUMBAI, June 7 Indian sugar futures retreated on Friday from a two-week high on good rainfall in cane growing areas and ample supplies, though a likely rise in demand from stockists limited the fall.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.38 percent at 3,111 rupees ($54.68) per 100 kg at 0945 GMT, after rising to 3,128 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since May 22.

* "The continuous rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka is good for cane crop," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Stockists are expected to increase purchase, but so far demand is muted," he said.

* India's key sugar cane producing western and southern states received ample rainfall in the first few days of the annual monsoon after nearly eight months of drought.

* Spot sugar edged up 5 rupees to 3,070 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 56.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)