MUMBAI, June 10 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and good rainfall in cane growing areas in western and southern states.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.64 percent at 3,107 rupees ($53.85) per 100 kg at 0809 GMT.

* "In last one week Maharashtra and Karnataka received ample rainfall. It is good for the crop's vegetative growth," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* India's key sugar cane producing western and southern states received ample rainfall in the first few days of the annual monsoon after nearly eight months of drought.

* Spot sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* "Mills were expecting state governments will float tenders in June to buy sugar. But so far buying from state governments is negligible," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but starts tapering off with the arrival of monsoon rains.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 57.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)