MUMBAI, June 10 Indian sugar futures fell on
Monday on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and good rainfall
in cane growing areas in western and southern states.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.64 percent at 3,107 rupees
($53.85) per 100 kg at 0809 GMT.
* "In last one week Maharashtra and Karnataka received ample
rainfall. It is good for the crop's vegetative growth," said
Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* India's key sugar cane producing western and southern
states received ample rainfall in the first few days of the
annual monsoon after nearly eight months of drought.
* Spot sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* "Mills were expecting state governments will float tenders
in June to buy sugar. But so far buying from state governments
is negligible," said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer, but starts tapering off with
the arrival of monsoon rains.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 57.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)