MUMBAI, June 11 Indian sugar futures rose on Tuesday to their highest level in nearly three weeks on expectations of an increase in import duty and as continuous depreciation of the rupee made overseas purchases expensive.

* A likely drop in next year's sugar production also underpinned sentiments.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.58 percent at 3,124 rupees ($53.5) per 100 kg at 0941 GMT, after rising to 3,135 rupees, the highest since May 22.

* "Traders are expecting a hike in import duty. The government will try to protect local farmers by increasing duty," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"The weak rupee is also increasing imports costs. That will ultimately discourage imports."

* A weak rupee makes sugar imports expensive. The local currency hit a record low on Tuesday.

* Spot sugar rose 12 rupees to 3,068 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but starts tapering off with the arrival of monsoon rains.

* India's key sugar cane producing western and southern states received ample rainfall in the first few days of the annual monsoon after nearly eight months of drought.

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 58.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)