(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say sugar hit its highest
level in 3-1/2 months, not 2-1/2 months)
MUMBAI, June 12 Indian sugar futures hit a
three-and-a-half-month high on Wednesday on an improvement in
demand from stockists and concerns over a likely drop in output
next year.
* A slowdown in imports due to a weak rupee also underpinned
sentiment.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.16 percent at 3,139 rupees
($54.12) per 100 kg at 0903 GMT, after rising to 3,150 rupees,
the highest since Feb. 28.
* "Surplus supplies kept sugar prices depressed for the last
few months," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Indiabulls Commodities.
"Now government officials are expecting lower production in
2013/14 in Maharashtra and Karnataka due to drought. This should
support prices."
* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely
to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in
2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state
official said.
* Spot sugar rose 8 rupees to 3,080 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* A weak rupee makes sugar imports expensive. The local
currency hit a record low on Tuesday.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
* New York raw sugar futures pared some early losses on
Tuesday after a much-awaited report from Brazil's cane industry
group showed a sharp drop in sugar crushings and that mills
favoured ethanol production over cane sugar during the second
half of May.
($1 = 58 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)