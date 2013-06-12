(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say sugar hit its highest level in 3-1/2 months, not 2-1/2 months)

MUMBAI, June 12 Indian sugar futures hit a three-and-a-half-month high on Wednesday on an improvement in demand from stockists and concerns over a likely drop in output next year.

* A slowdown in imports due to a weak rupee also underpinned sentiment.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.16 percent at 3,139 rupees ($54.12) per 100 kg at 0903 GMT, after rising to 3,150 rupees, the highest since Feb. 28.

* "Surplus supplies kept sugar prices depressed for the last few months," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

"Now government officials are expecting lower production in 2013/14 in Maharashtra and Karnataka due to drought. This should support prices."

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said.

* Spot sugar rose 8 rupees to 3,080 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* A weak rupee makes sugar imports expensive. The local currency hit a record low on Tuesday.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* New York raw sugar futures pared some early losses on Tuesday after a much-awaited report from Brazil's cane industry group showed a sharp drop in sugar crushings and that mills favoured ethanol production over cane sugar during the second half of May. ($1 = 58 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)