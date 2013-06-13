MUMBAI, June 13 Indian sugar futures eased on
Thursday on profit-taking from their highest level in three and
a half months; although a likely drop in next year's production
and hopes of higher import duty limited the downside.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.45 percent at 3,116 rupees
($53.94) per 100 kg at 0853 GMT, after rising to 3,150 rupees in
the previous session, the highest since Feb. 28.
* "The government may impose duty to discourage imports.
Already imports have slowed down due to a weak rupee. Higher
duty may halt imports completely," said Prerna Sharma, an
analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.
* A weak rupee makes sugar imports expensive. The local
currency was trading near its record low level on Thursday.
* Sugar output in top-producing Maharashtra state is likely
to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in
2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state
official said.
* Spot sugar eased 3 rupees to 3,076 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 57.7700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Supriya Kurane)